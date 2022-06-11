Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 380 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 176,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,479,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,475,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $278.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.46 and its 200-day moving average is $282.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

