Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Five Below were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

FIVE opened at $127.45 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

