Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 710 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,683,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,792,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

WSM opened at $121.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,034 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

