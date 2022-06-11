American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Cut by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.43 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

