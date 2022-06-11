CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $2.21 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFG opened at $72.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

