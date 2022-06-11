CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 1,903 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,254,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,843,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,554,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $178.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.39 and its 200-day moving average is $188.22. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $171.56 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

