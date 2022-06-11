CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after purchasing an additional 227,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 602,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Pentair Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.