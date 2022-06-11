RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in RPM International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in RPM International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

