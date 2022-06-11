Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 326,691 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.23.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

