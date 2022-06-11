Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 370 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $401.81 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.54. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

