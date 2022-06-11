Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

