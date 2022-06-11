WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in WestRock were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com raised WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $57.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

