Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $275,000 Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 77,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HST opened at $18.64 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

