47,110 Shares in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.20% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLGB stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.

