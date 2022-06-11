Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $663,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $256.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $178.73 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.17.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

