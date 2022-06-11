Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32.

