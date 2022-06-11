Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Snowflake by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $122.42 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average is $243.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,454 shares of company stock worth $166,969,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

