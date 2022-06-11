Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 733,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.32.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

