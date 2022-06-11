Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,422 Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the fourth quarter worth $345,000.

BATS:DIVB opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

