FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $26.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.23.

A number of research firms have commented on FIGS. Bank of America lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. FIG Partners lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,038,979.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FIGS by 307.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 437,478 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 22.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67. FIGS has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

