Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,421,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Sanofi by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 113,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 68,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sanofi from €118.00 ($126.88) to €119.00 ($127.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($130.11) to €127.00 ($136.56) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

