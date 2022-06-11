Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 433,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 603,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

SBRA opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -244.89%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

