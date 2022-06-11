Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 390.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.41. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXF. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

