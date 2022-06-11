Eaton Vance Management Has $216,000 Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NIO were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

