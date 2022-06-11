Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

AMG stock opened at $126.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.73.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

