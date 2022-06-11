Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,015 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 31.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $8,729,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $133.81.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. CLSA reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

