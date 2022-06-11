Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) vs. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Financial Survey

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Hope Bancorp and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 4 3 7 0 2.21

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $610.13 million 2.74 $204.57 million $1.81 7.67 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion 2.99 $1.70 billion $0.49 9.65

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hope Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 35.68% 10.68% 1.25% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 47 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Fremont, and Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. It operates approximately 214 branches in Sweden, 196 in the Great Britain, 41 in Norway, 42 in Denmark, 27 in Finland, and 28 in the Netherlands. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.