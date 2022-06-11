Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Financial Comparison

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) and IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Twilio and IronNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 0 2 20 0 2.91 IronNet 0 4 0 0 2.00

Twilio presently has a consensus target price of $265.24, indicating a potential upside of 192.34%. IronNet has a consensus target price of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 547.96%. Given IronNet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IronNet is more favorable than Twilio.

Volatility and Risk

Twilio has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IronNet has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twilio and IronNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $2.84 billion 5.80 -$949.90 million ($5.43) -16.71 IronNet $27.54 million 8.97 -$242.65 million N/A N/A

IronNet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and IronNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -30.86% -6.11% -5.20% IronNet N/A -255.38% -51.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of IronNet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Twilio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of IronNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twilio beats IronNet on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers. The company also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive responses; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging threats. Its security solutions include collective defense, network traffic analysis, and cyber assessment tools. The company serves energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, defense, and public sector industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; Fulton, Maryland; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

