Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Critical Analysis

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and Ayr Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $44.78 million 12.20 -$183.82 million ($0.06) -5.48 Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.97 -$16.95 million N/A N/A

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -210.98% -3.94% -3.55% Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.45% -3.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sundial Growers and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus target price of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $39.86, suggesting a potential upside of 576.74%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Sundial Growers.

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats Sundial Growers on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundial Growers (Get Rating)

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. The company also produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of May 12, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 47 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

