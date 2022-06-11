Financial Comparison: Augusta Gold (AUGG) & Its Peers

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Augusta Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Augusta Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A 61.21% 38.64% Augusta Gold Competitors -132.33% 6.11% 0.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Augusta Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A $3.45 million 8.33 Augusta Gold Competitors $8.26 billion $2.12 billion -6.45

Augusta Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Augusta Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Augusta Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Augusta Gold Competitors 563 1966 2615 80 2.42

Augusta Gold currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.33%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 32.23%. Given Augusta Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Augusta Gold (Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

