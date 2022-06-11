Hippo (HIPO) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hippo to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hippo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hippo
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Hippo Competitors
|391
|2361
|2410
|86
|2.42
Institutional & Insider Ownership
35.2% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Hippo has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Hippo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hippo
|-246.66%
|-37.80%
|-18.72%
|Hippo Competitors
|-0.60%
|3.30%
|0.86%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Hippo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hippo
|$91.20 million
|-$371.40 million
|-0.17
|Hippo Competitors
|$13.34 billion
|$2.88 billion
|71.27
Hippo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Hippo competitors beat Hippo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
About Hippo (Get Rating)
Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
