BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives $34.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. Equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,059 shares of company stock worth $719,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BRP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in BRP Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.