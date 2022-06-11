Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $328.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter.

MTN opened at $248.65 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.55 and its 200-day moving average is $275.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

