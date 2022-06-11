ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.00.

ITMPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

