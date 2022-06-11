Brokerages Set Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) PT at $115.40

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on PUMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Puma from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Puma from €120.00 ($129.03) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Puma from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Puma from €114.00 ($122.58) to €109.00 ($117.20) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Puma stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

