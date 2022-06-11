GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$64.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDI shares. CIBC lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

GDI stock opened at C$48.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$41.00 and a 1 year high of C$60.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,474,532. Also, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.20 per share, with a total value of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,120.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

