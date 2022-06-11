GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$64.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.33.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDI shares. CIBC lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
GDI stock opened at C$48.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$41.00 and a 1 year high of C$60.00.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
Featured Articles
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.