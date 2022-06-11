Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,556 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $99,316,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 112.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,913 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 505.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,180 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,413,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,884 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,902,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

