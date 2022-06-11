IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
IMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
IMAX stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $951.57 million, a PE ratio of -45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.46.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.
