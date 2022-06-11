Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $122,830,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 301,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 256,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

NYSE:PNW opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

