Brokerages Set Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) PT at $8.54

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Several research firms have commented on ENLAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €8.30 ($8.92) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.68) to €7.20 ($7.74) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

