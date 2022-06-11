Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on VYGR. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.
In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,681 shares of company stock valued at $113,243. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of VYGR stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $207.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
