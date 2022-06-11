Brokerages Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) PT at $32.00

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.61%.

About Sapiens International (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

