Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,291,362 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,911 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 23,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.