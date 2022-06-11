The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $435.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $432.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

NYSE:COO opened at $332.35 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $309.43 and a one year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 182,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

