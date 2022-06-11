UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,987,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

