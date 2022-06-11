PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) EVP Rebecca H. Cordes Buys 10,000 Shares

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PACW stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

