Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $295,331.34 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 4,937 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $295,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,797,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 93,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

