Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.29 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 36,861 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 115,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,662,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

