Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.71.

NYSE HCA opened at $196.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.71. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $195.89 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

