Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNDL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 298,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 125,178 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 86,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.